Special teams ascertaining health condition of returnees from abroad

The special teams formed in Thanjavur district to identify and monitor the health condition and movement of the persons who had returned from foreign countries have expedited the exercise since Thanjavur district topped the list with most number of foreign returnees among the eight districts of Central Tamil Nadu

As per the list provided by the Immigration Department, a total of 4961 persons have landed at the airports in the country on March 1 and on later dates and reached their native places in Thanjavur district.

The list was provided to the 1,183 teams formed based on the number of public distribution shops in the district, in order to ensure that all those living in the jurisdiction of the respective PDS outlets were covered without fail, have intensified their efforts.

These teams have started calling on the families of such persons to enquire about the health condition of the foreign returnees and as well as those residing in those houses, official sources said.

As part of the exercise, the foreign returnees have been stamped for self-quarantine even though they do not suffer from COVID-19 symptoms.

Stamping objected

While officials justified their action of stamping foreign returnees by claiming that it would help monitor their movement, relatives of some of the foreign returnees such as Balan of Salai Street, Kumbakonam, opposed the action by stating that such a measure causes mental agony not only for the person but also for the individual’s family members. Stamping a healthy person was unwarranted, he said.

Meanwhile, a woman who returned from Singapore was spotted along with her mother at Melavasal near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district on Thursday.

According to sources, the 44-year old woman hailing from a hamlet near Vaduvur had returned from Singapore on March 13 against the advice of her husband. She went to her relative’s house at Alakudi in Thanjavur taluk instead of going to her house and stayed at Alakudi till March 25.

She left Alakudi on March 26 after her relatives had asked her to return to her house in view of the COVID-19 virus scare. But instead of proceeding to her house, she called up her mother, and started searching for a house at Melavasal hamlet.

As their replies were not convincing, the residents who the women approached for rental accommodation grew suspicious and informed the Mannargudi police.

On interrogation, the woman admitted that she had returned from Singapore and she was stamped for self-quarantine. She was sent home by the officials.