Special team seizes 150 kg ganja smuggled from AP

A special police team of Thanjavur range seized around 150 kg of ganja that was being smuggled in a car on Sunday.

Acting on information, the team intercepted the car used to smuggle the contraband from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and seized the vechicle in Thanjavur range.

The car was also confiscated by the team, which arrested Maheswaran of Dindigul district, a police press release said.

The team was constituted on the instruction of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, A. Kayalvizhi. The DIG appreciated the team for performing its task effectively, the release added.