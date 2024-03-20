ADVERTISEMENT

Special team formed to arrest rape accused

March 20, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have formed a special team to arrest an absconding accused who had allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl. The girl is now receiving treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

On Sunday, the girl was playing outdoors and the accused had taken her forcibly to a nearby house and raped her. She was later taken to a private hospital initially by her parents and later admitted to MGMGH on Tuesday.

A police officer said all efforts were being made to trace the culprit. A special team had been formed to nab him.

A case has been filed in Fort All Women Police station.

