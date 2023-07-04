Special team detects indiscriminate mining in 30 more stone quarries in Karur

July 04, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KARUR:

A special team of officials from the Departments of Revenue and Geology and Mines and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, which was formed to survey quarries to check violations, has detected indiscriminate mining in 30 more stone quarries in Karur district.

There are 79 quarries in the district. According to the Department of Geology and Mining, 76 quarries are functioning in private landholdings and three in Government poromboke lands in different parts of the district. It is said that 12 of 79 quarries, which were given conditional lease licences by the department, have been inoperative.

The Revenue Department, which is empowered to levy penalties on violations, imposed a fine to the tune of ₹44.65 crore on 12 other quarries for committing violations. One of the quarries penalised is owned by Srirangam DMK MLA M. Palaniyandi. His quarry has been imposed a penalty of ₹23.54 crore. They were charged with mining of 12.63 lakh cubic meter of stones and gravel beyond the permitted level.

According to reliable sources, the special team has detected largescale violations in another 30 stone quarries in the district. It is learnt that they have mined about 26 lakh of cubic meter of stones and gravel beyond the permitted level. The quantum of mining beyond the permitted level by them varies from 540 cubic meter to 5.94 lakh cubic meter.

A quarry being run by K. Thirunavukarasu at Karudaiyampalayam in Pugalur taluk is charged with quarrying 5.94,354 cubic meter of stones beyond the permitted level.

The special team has found that 5.85 lakh cubic meter of stones were mined beyond the permitted level at another quarry run by K. Ashokkumar at Pavithram in Pugalur taluk. The quarry run by M. Ramasamy at the same village is charged with the mining of 4.02 lakh cubic mete of stones and gravel in violation of the licence. The Thirumurugan Blue Metals at Thennilai is found to have violated the license by mining 2.22 lakh cubic meter of stones.

A senior official told The Hindu that the process of levying penalties on the quarries, which were found to have violated the conditions of the licence, had been initiated. The Revenue Divisional Officers were asked to levy penalties as per the provisions of the Department of Geology and Mining. The quantum of the penalties would be known shortly.

