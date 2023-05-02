ADVERTISEMENT

Special team arrests two in a double murder case in Pudukottai district

May 02, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Rajaram R 5999

A special police team on Tuesday arrested two persons on the charge of murdering a 54-year-old man and his 79-year-old mother at Vendhanpatti village in Ponnamaravathi police station limits in the district in December last year. 

The team recovered a pair of gold studs, a gold ring and a dollar from the accused C. Sakthi (33) and S. Alex alias Alexander both from Sivaganga district. The murder of A. Palaniappan and his aged mother A. Sigappi was committed on the night of December 23 last year with the culprits stealing gold jewellery weighing around a little over three sovereigns from their possession.

A murder for gain case was registered by the Ponnamaravathi police station. Five special teams were constituted to probe the double murder case., a police press release said adding that the two accused confessed to the crime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US