HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special team arrests two in a double murder case in Pudukottai district

May 02, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Rajaram R 5999

A special police team on Tuesday arrested two persons on the charge of murdering a 54-year-old man and his 79-year-old mother at Vendhanpatti village in Ponnamaravathi police station limits in the district in December last year. 

The team recovered a pair of gold studs, a gold ring and a dollar from the accused C. Sakthi (33) and S. Alex alias Alexander both from Sivaganga district. The murder of A. Palaniappan and his aged mother A. Sigappi was committed on the night of December 23 last year with the culprits stealing gold jewellery weighing around a little over three sovereigns from their possession.

A murder for gain case was registered by the Ponnamaravathi police station. Five special teams were constituted to probe the double murder case., a police press release said adding that the two accused confessed to the crime.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.