Special team arrests two in a double murder case in Pudukottai district

May 02, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A special police team on Tuesday arrested two persons on the charge of murdering a 54-year-old man and his 79-year-old mother at Vendhanpatti village in Ponnamaravathi police station limits in the district in December last year.

The team recovered a pair of gold studs, a gold ring and a dollar from the accused C. Sakthi (33) and S. Alex alias Alexander both from Sivaganga district. The murder of A. Palaniappan and his aged mother A. Sigappi was committed on the night of December 23 last year with the culprits stealing gold jewellery weighing around a little over three sovereigns from their possession.

A murder for gain case was registered by the Ponnamaravathi police station. Five special teams were constituted to probe the double murder case., a police press release said adding that the two accused confessed to the crime.