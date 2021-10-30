Special summary revision of electoral rolls from November 1

TIRUCHI

A special summary revision of the photo electoral rolls will be taken up from November 1, with January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date for enrolment, as per the instruction of the Election Commission of India.

The revision will begin with the publication of the draft electoral roll on November 1 and copies of the electoral rolls will be kept in all Electoral Registration Officers/Revenue Divisional Officers offices and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers Office/Taluk Office for electors to verify their entries.

All those who attain the age of 18 as on January 1, 2022 (those born on before December 31, 2003) can apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 6 to the Electoral Registration Officer concerned.

For deletion of names, Form 7 should be submitted. Electors can apply for correction of names and other details by submitting Form-8 and electors who have shifted within Assembly constituency can submit form-8A for address change.

The Electoral Roll will be read at the special grama sabha meetings to be held on November 13, 14, 27 and 28. As per ECI instructions, four special camps will be conducted on these Saturdays and Sundays at all Polling Stations, for receiving claims and objections in Form 6, 7, 8 and 8A. Overseas electors may submit Form 6A to the Electoral Registration Officer concerned, an official release said. Electors may also apply online in www.nvsp.in