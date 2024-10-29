Special summary revision of electoral rolls begins

A special summary revision of the electoral rolls began here on Tuesday with the district authorities releasing the draft electoral rolls for the nine Assembly constituencies in Tiruchi district.

The special summary revision exercise, to be carried out with January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date, would go on till November 28.. The final rolls would be released on January 6.

Ahead of about a month-long process, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar released the draft electoral rolls for the district in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

As per the draft electoral rolls, the district has 23,13,928 voters with 11,21,655 men, 11,91,913 men and 360 others. Women outnumber men in all nine constituencies. The district has 2,543 polling stations.

The Srirangam Assembly constituency has the maximum number of voters in the district with 3,07,374 electors comprising 1,58,714 women, 1,48,609 men, and 51 others.

Manapparai is the next biggest in terms of voter strength with 2,79,546 electors comprising 1,42,311 women, 1,37,227 men and eight others.

The Tiruverumbur segment has 2,73,978 voters, comprising 1,40,220 women, 1,33,690 men and 68 others.

The voter strength in Tiruchi West is 2,73,629 with 1,42,114 women, 1,31,480 men and 35 others. In Tiruchi East, there are 1,32,128 women voters, 1,23,902 men and 71 others making for a total electorate of 2,56,101.

Manachanallur has 2,55,935 electors comprising 1,32,674 women, 1,23,214 men and 47 others.The voter strength in Musiri stood at 2,23,016 with 1,08,777 men, 1,14,215 women and 24 others.

The Thuraiyur (Reserved) constituency has 2,24,194 voters with 1,15,699 women, 1,08,462 men and 33 others.

Lalgudi has the least with 2,20,155 voters, which includes 1,13,838 women, 1,06,294 men and 23 transgenders.

Copies of the electoral roll would be kept in all Electoral Registration Officers/Revenue Divisional Officers offices and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers Office/Taluk Office for electors to verify their entries.

All those who attain the age of 18 as on January 1, 2025, can apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 6 to the Electoral Registration Officer concerned.

Four special camps would be conducted on November 16, 17, 23 and 24 at all polling stations to receive applications for inclusions, deletions and corrections.

Electors may also apply online in www.nvsp.in