Special SI suffers grievous eye injury at an AIADMK event in Tiruverumbur

Published - October 17, 2024 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Sub Inspector (SSI) of police sustained severe eye injury after being hit by a splinter when crackers were being burst during a AIADMK party meeting in Tiruverumbur police station limits on Wednesday night.

SSI Subramanian attached to the Tiruverumbur station has been admitted to a private eye hospital in Madurai for treatment. Police sources said the AIADMK had organised an in-camera meeting in a hall at Tiruverumbur on Wednesday evening. It was organised by the party’s Tiruverumbur north union secretary Karthik.

SSI Subramanian was deployed for security duty near the spot where the AIADMK cadre burst crackers. When the crackers exploded a splinter hit the right eye of Mr. Subramanian. He was rushed to a hospital in Tiruchi and later sent to a private eye hospital in Madurai.  The Tiruverumbur police have registered a case against Karthik and a few others in connection with the incident.

