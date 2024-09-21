ADVERTISEMENT

Special SI drowned in Grand Anicut Canal.

Published - September 21, 2024 12:02 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

P. Raja, 56, of Sevappanaickan Eri area in Thanjavur town, serving in the sub-inspector cadre in the Bomb Disposal Squad of Thanjavur District Police, drowned in the Grand Anicut Canal while trying to save his son and a pet dog.

According to police, Raja went to Manojipatti along with his son Rahul and Lavanya to take a bath in the GA Canal on Thursday afternoon. He took his pet dog along with them.

While bathing at the canal, the dog and his son drifted deep in the canal and on seeing them in the middle of the canal, Raja attempted to save them. But, he drowned and his son and the dog were saved by the local people, the police said.

His body was washed ashore at Kandithampattu. The Kallaperambur police have registered a case.

