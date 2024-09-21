GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special SI drowned in Grand Anicut Canal.

Published - September 21, 2024 12:02 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

P. Raja, 56, of Sevappanaickan Eri area in Thanjavur town, serving in the sub-inspector cadre in the Bomb Disposal Squad of Thanjavur District Police, drowned in the Grand Anicut Canal while trying to save his son and a pet dog.

According to police, Raja went to Manojipatti along with his son Rahul and Lavanya to take a bath in the GA Canal on Thursday afternoon. He took his pet dog along with them.

While bathing at the canal, the dog and his son drifted deep in the canal and on seeing them in the middle of the canal, Raja attempted to save them. But, he drowned and his son and the dog were saved by the local people, the police said.

His body was washed ashore at Kandithampattu. The Kallaperambur police have registered a case.

Published - September 21, 2024 12:02 am IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.