Special school struggles to survive as donations dry up

A view of Sri Selliah Memorial School for Intellectually Disabled Childrenat Nagalapuram in Tiruchi district.

Tiruchi

09 March 2021 22:56 IST

Selvarani Rajarathnam has now approached a crowdfunding site

Located along a narrow alley in Nagalapuram, a village 30 km from Thuraiyur, Sri Selliah Memorial School for Intellectually Disabled Children has fallen silent. For over a year, since the outbreak of the pandemic, its walls have not resounded with the giggles of its 31 students.

With funds running dry due to lack of donations, the threat of permanent closure looms large.

The school, consisting of two classrooms, was established for children with moderate and severe intellectual disabilities by Selvarani Rajarathnam, a lawyer from Tiruchi.

“I was holding awareness programmes for women in these parts when I saw many children with intellectual disabilities being neglected. The parents, mostly daily-wage labourers, did not have the time or funds to provide individual care for the child,” Ms. Rajarathnam said.

The school has been functioning with with minimal infrastructure, thanks to donations from Ms. Rajarathnam’s friends, corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from a few companies and money from her own pocket. The parents are not charged anything.

T. K. Jayanthi, mother of a five-year-old boy who has been attending the school for a year, says they were able to notice changes in their child in the first few months. “He was unable to walk and communicate before he began attending the school. If not for the lockdown, he would have picked up some more skills.”

Jayanthi's husband is a daily-wage worker, and she learnt tailoring to be able to afford medical expenses and care for her son. “He cannot eat rice and vegetables like the rest of my family. For him, I make kali or porridge. During the lockdown, we were unable to afford it due to lack of work and struggled a lot,” she says.

“We had companies willing to donate. However, since the lockdown, they have diverted their funds to COVID-19 relief, and our pocket is empty,” rues Ms. Rajarathnam.

A 13-member team, including two special educators and a physiotherapist on the payroll of the State government, two trained teachers, two helpers, a caretaker, two drivers, an accountant and an office in-charge, work at the school.

The staff appointed by the school have not received salary for nearly a year. “They are working out of love for the children. We went door to door to provide cooked meals, dry ration and other assistance during the lockdown. However, I cannot hold them for long without payment,” Ms. Rajarathnam points out.

The biggest expenditure of the special school, however, is vehicle and fuel costs. Two SUVs are hired to pick up and drop the children from their homes. The vans make a round trip of around 450 km a day. The school requires about ₹1.5 lakh a month and least ₹90,000 is spent on transport.

Ms. Rajarathnam has now approached a crowdfunding site and hopes to raise ₹40 lakh through it. “I want to pay the salaries of my team for a year with that money. I would also like to purchase more equipment for the children when they return to school,” she says.

If all goes well, she also hopes to serve cooked meals to the children. “They bring curd rice or kanji daily. One cannot blame them or their parents but we can arrange nutritious meals. But for this, I have to appoint a cook and purchase groceries, which requires regular funding,” she adds.