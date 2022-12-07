Special scheme launched to screen and treat anaemia in female students in Karur

December 07, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector T. Prabhushankar inspects a camp at Goundampalayam near Karur on Wednesday.

In a move to detect and treat anaemia in teenage school children, the district administration has launched a special scheme.

Christened Uthiram Uyarthuvom, the scheme aims at eradicating anaemia among female students studying Class IX and Plus Two in all government and private schools in the district. Under the scheme, medical teams will visit all schools and collect blood samples from volunteering female students. The samples will be taken to laboratories run by the Department of Health and Family Welfare to ascertain haemoglobin levels. The students will be subsequently intimated the results of the test.

The health officials will identify students affected by anaemia and treated according to World Health Organisation (WHO) norms.

“We have found out anaemia among adolescent girls in some areas of the district. Maintaining optimum level of haemoglobin is important for the girls to have a healthy life. In order to address the issue, we have launched the special scheme in the district,” says Collector T. Prabhushankar.

Out of 26,000 students, 16,792 have come forward to provide blood samples for the HB test. The scheme will be implemented in 125 schools including 40 private institutions. The next two weeks will be used to screen the students.

The students identified with low HB level will be given treatment free of cost as the standard protocol. The students and their parents will be sensitised on taking tablets and other natural ways of improving HB level. The students, who are found to have severe deficiency, will be subjected to further tests so as to identify the reasons for it, Dr. Prabhushankar adds.

