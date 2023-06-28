June 28, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division organised special safety samvads in major stations — Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram — for the staff involved in train operations recently.

The samvads were chaired by Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal in which senior branch officers of the division and officers from the Southern Railway headquarters participated.

During the sessions at Tiruchi, Mr. Manish Agarwal emphasised that there should be no complacency in safety and that the officials and staff should work to make the Zero Accident Mission a reality. The need for conducting intensive inspections especially during night hours by the branch officers, constant monitoring of vulnerable areas and maintenance schedule besides alertness was underscored by Mr. Agarwal.

ADVERTISEMENT

He instructed the officers to have daily interactions with supervisors and staff to ascertain their problems which would be helpful in delivering hundred percent work output. He advised the Loco Pilots to strictly adhere to all stipulated safety instructions in train operations and made it clear that short cut methods in maintenance which could lead to serious accidents could not be tolerated.

On the signalling front, Mr. Agarwal said procedures as per guidelines should be carried out meticulously while carrying out non-interlocking works. The need to adhere to all safety rules was sensitised to the staff during the safety samvads. Joint exercises of the Accident Relief Train were conducted to assess the alertness of breakdown train staff and condition of the equipment to tackle any accident effectively.

At the end of all samvads, the staff were encouraged to come out with their problems while discharging their duties, ensure reliability of assets and to reduce the effect of failures. A press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division on Wednesday said it had been decided to conduct the safety samvad drives at more stations over the division.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.