Special Safety Drive in Tiruchi Railway Division to prevent cases of fire on trains

August 27, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officials of the Tiruchi Railway Division will carry out intensive checks to find out whether rail passengers were carrying inflammable explosive materials, gas cylinders, crackers and other items which were not allowed to be carried on board trains.

The checks are to be conducted following a Railway Board order that was issued on Saturday instructing the zonal and divisional railway officers to launch a Special Safety Drive for a period of 15 days to prevent cases of fire in trains. The drive would be conducted with immediate effect in view of the recent incidences fire and the fire that broke out in a privately booked rail coach stabled near the Madurai railway junction on Saturday.

Railway sources said acting on the Railway Board order, the Tiruchi Railway Division has communicated to its officials of various departments regarding the Special Safety Drive that needed to be conducted in the Division. The checks should also be carried out in trains booked by private parties.

A set of instructions has been given for the officials to accord special emphasis on various aspects while carrying out the special safety drive. The officials have been asked to check for the functionality of the smoke and fire detection and suppression and alarm system provided in power car, pantry car and in coaches. Coaches, power cars and pantry cars should be checked to ensure that there were no hanging wires or loose ends of wire and that no electric protection / fuse is bypassed.

The railway officials in coordination with Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force personnel have been asked to conduct surprise checks of luggage and parcels for inflammable materials before loading in coaches. All on board staff including pantry car staff and contractor’s staff should be checked for their training, knowledge and skills for operating fire extinguishers. These staff should be counselled to be vigilant towards any incident which could result in fire and take prompt action.

The Railway Board order further said that suitable follow up action should be taken on all deficiencies and irregularities noticed during the drive. The results of the drive should be sent to the Railway Board by September 10. The report should specifically include train wise and coach wise checks carried out besides other details.