Special RPSF intelligence wing created

A special intelligence wing has been carved out of Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) V-Battalion at Tiruchi to forewarn the railway administration on activities that could adversely affect its functioning.

The special wing has been constituted in accordance with a recent directive from the Director-General of Railway Protection Force (RPF), New Delhi, to all RPSF Battalions across the country. The RPSF V-Battalion situated at Khajamalai area is one of the total 14 battalions and the only one to fall under Southern Railway zone.

The special wing created at Tiruchi battalion consists of three RPSF personnel headed by an Inspector, security sources told The Hindu. The duties and functions of the wing has been clearly spelt out and those attached with it have been spared from other duties to concentrate on their assigned task, a senior officer said.

The wing will collect and share intelligence regarding acts of indiscipline among officers or non-gazetted personnel, which could hamper smooth functioning of the force. It will also look into any kind of groupism among the members of the force on the basis of caste, creed and religion, causing disharmony.

The wing will collate and make an analysis of intelligence inputs and share actionable inputs with the higher ups time-to-time, said the sources. It will coordinate with local police and other intelligence agencies and share inputs.

The RPSF V- Battalion at Tiruchi comprises six companies, with one deployed at Chennai for security of stations and train escort duty. Each company has about 130 men and officers. Another company is deployed at Agra, and a couple of others at Erode and Bengaluru, besides the one at Tiruchi.

Started in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression in 1962, the RPSF is a well-equipped and better trained force to assist the Railway Ministry at a short notice. Personnel attached to the force are also deployed for security at stations and on board trains for escort duty like those in the Railway Protection Force, which also has a special intelligence branch.

The whole objective behind formation of the special wing is to bring about smooth supervision and management of the force and for better protection and security of railway property and passengers, says the directive.

The sources said the special wing had also been constituted at the company level with one Sub Inspector or Assistant Sub Inspector. The V- Battalion headed by a Commanding Officer was functioning at Tiruchi since May 1976.

RPSF battalions are also stationed at Maula Ali in Andhra Pradesh, Jagadharyi in Haryana, New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, Lumding in Assam, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Dayabasti in New Delhi and Chittaranjan in West Bengal.