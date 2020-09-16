Special rituals cancelled at Samayapuram temple

TIRUCHI

16 September 2020 23:16 IST

The Mahalaya Amavasya special abishekam and Amman purappadu have been cancelled at Samayapuram Mariamman Temple on Thursday.

Devotees would be allowed to have darshan of the deity from 5.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. They would not be allowed to bring coconuts, flowers and fruits inside the temple. Also, they would would not be allowed to stay overnight in the temple complex, K.P. Ashok Kumar, Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer of the temple, said in a press release.

Advertising

Advertising

Devotees were required to follow physical distancing and wear face masks.

Devotees above the age of 65, those with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, respiratory and heart ailments, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 have been advised against visiting the temple.