Special pujas performed to Nandhi at Brahadeeswarar Temple to mark ‘Mattu Pongal’ in Thanjavur on Friday.  

THANJAVUR

Special pujas were performed to Nandhi (the Bull) idol at Brahadeeswarar Temple, popularly known as Big Temple, here on Friday on the eve of `Mattu Pongal.’

Prior to the special ‘pujas,’ anointment of the Bull idol with sandal paste, milk and other materials took place and the Bull idol was decorated with vegetables and flowers. ‘Ko puja’ was also performed on the occasion when 108 cows were lined up at the temple precincts and cloth, fruits, vegetables and cooked food were offered to them. The special pujas to Nandhi culminated with a ‘maha arathi.’

