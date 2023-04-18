ADVERTISEMENT

Special Prison for Women at Tiruchi gets video call facility

April 18, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An inmate speaks with her family member in video call at Special Prison for Women in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services launched a video-call facility for inmates at the Special Prison for Women in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

The initiative came in the aftermath of an announcement by Minister of Law and Prisons S. Regupathy in the Assembly that the facility would be launched in prisons in Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, K. Jayabharathi, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Prisons, Tiruchi Range, inaugurated the facility at the Special Prison for Women. She said the department was yet to decide on the detailed operating procedure for the frequency and duration of using the facility. Based on directions from headquarters, prescribed timings would be allotted to each inmate to have a conversation with their family members. The facility would benefit nearly 120 inmates.

V. Rukmani Priyadarshini, Superintendent of Women Prison, Tiruchi, and prison authorities were present.

In another such initiative, the Prison Department started yoga training sessions for inmates lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison and Special Prison for Women.

Ms. Jayabharathi said the yoga training sessions were initiated to alleviate stress and to improve their physical and mental well-being.

Based on the instructions of Amaraesh Pujari, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, yoga classes for inmates would be conducted daily, except on Sundays, from 6.30 a.m. to 7.00 a.m. Along with trained department staff, tutors would instruct the inmates online. The classes would benefit nearly 1,700 inmates including convicts, under trials and remand prisoners, Ms. Jayabharathi added.

