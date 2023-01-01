ADVERTISEMENT

Special prayers ring in New Year

January 01, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Devotess throng Srirangam Temple on the occasion of New Year day in Tiruchi on Sunday | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Special prayers were conducted in churches and temples across the city in view of New Year celebrations on Saturday midnight.

After the traditional thanksgiving prayers conducted between 11.30 p.m. and midnight, New Year Holy mass was conducted in Roman Catholic and protestant churches in a grand manner after a two-year gap as the celebrations had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Rev. Fr. Arockiaraj, Bishop of Tiruchi Diocese, led the midnight New Year Holy mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Melapudhur.

Special pujas were performed at various temples across the district including Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam and u Mariamman Temple Samayapuram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police personnel were deployed in front of most of the places of worship as well as at important junctions to prevent untoward incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US