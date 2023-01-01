HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special prayers ring in New Year

January 01, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotess throng Srirangam Temple on the occasion of New Year day in Tiruchi on Sunday

Devotess throng Srirangam Temple on the occasion of New Year day in Tiruchi on Sunday | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Special prayers were conducted in churches and temples across the city in view of New Year celebrations on Saturday midnight.

After the traditional thanksgiving prayers conducted between 11.30 p.m. and midnight, New Year Holy mass was conducted in Roman Catholic and protestant churches in a grand manner after a two-year gap as the celebrations had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Rev. Fr. Arockiaraj, Bishop of Tiruchi Diocese, led the midnight New Year Holy mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Melapudhur.

Special pujas were performed at various temples across the district including Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam and u Mariamman Temple Samayapuram.

Police personnel were deployed in front of most of the places of worship as well as at important junctions to prevent untoward incidents.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.