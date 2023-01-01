Special prayers ring in New Year

January 01, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Special prayers were conducted in churches and temples across the city in view of New Year celebrations on Saturday midnight.

After the traditional thanksgiving prayers conducted between 11.30 p.m. and midnight, New Year Holy mass was conducted in Roman Catholic and protestant churches in a grand manner after a two-year gap as the celebrations had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Rev. Fr. Arockiaraj, Bishop of Tiruchi Diocese, led the midnight New Year Holy mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Melapudhur.

Special pujas were performed at various temples across the district including Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam and u Mariamman Temple Samayapuram.

Police personnel were deployed in front of most of the places of worship as well as at important junctions to prevent untoward incidents.