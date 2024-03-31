Special prayers mark Easter celebrations in Tiruchi

March 31, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Christians celebrated Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Christ, with the traditional midnight Mass and lighting of the Paschal candle here on Saturday.

Worship places across the city were decked up for celebrations on Saturday as Lent came to an end. Sunday morning services were organised in churches that recorded a heavy turnout of people.

Rev. Fr. Savarimuthu Arokiaraj, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tiruchi, led the prayers and delivered the Easter message at the St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Churches belonging to different Christian denominations in the city organised special services which started late Saturday night to mark the celebrations.

Devotees from across the country thronged the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni in Nagapattinam district in large numbers to offer prayers.

