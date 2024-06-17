ADVERTISEMENT

Special prayers, distribution of sacrificial meat mark Bakrid celebrations in Tiruchi

Published - June 17, 2024 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Muslims offering special prayers on the occasion of Bakrid in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The festival of Id-Ul-Azha (also known as Bakrid) was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm in Tiruchi as Muslims offered special prayers and distributed sacrificial meat among relatives and needy people in the city on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congregational prayers were held in mosques and open grounds across the city early in the morning. A large number of men, women, and children were seen participating in the prayers in segregated enclosures held at the ground near Uzhavar Sandhai in Tennur, besides other venues, on Monday.

The qurbani (sacrifice) took place after the Id prayer, which signifies the end of the Haj pilgrimage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In most places, Id prayers began by 6 a.m., and ended by 8 a.m. The goat sacrifice, an important rite of Bakrid, is accepted only after the Id prayers are complete. Most mosques and neighbourhood congregations had streamlined the procedures well this year, so we had got our meat dressed by 10 a.m., ready for distribution,” Ghouse Baig, a city resident, told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some families opted to get their animals sacrificed at butcher shops to save time. Festive banquets were cooked for lunch in huge quantities, with much of it shared with friends and neighbours.

“The festival reminds us about the importance of compassion and humility. Sharing food and praying together builds empathy among the faithful,” said a resident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US