Special prayers, distribution of sacrificial meat mark Bakrid celebrations in Tiruchi

Published - June 17, 2024 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Muslims offering special prayers on the occasion of Bakrid in Tiruchi on Monday.

Muslims offering special prayers on the occasion of Bakrid in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The festival of Id-Ul-Azha (also known as Bakrid) was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm in Tiruchi as Muslims offered special prayers and distributed sacrificial meat among relatives and needy people in the city on Monday.

Congregational prayers were held in mosques and open grounds across the city early in the morning. A large number of men, women, and children were seen participating in the prayers in segregated enclosures held at the ground near Uzhavar Sandhai in Tennur, besides other venues, on Monday.

The qurbani (sacrifice) took place after the Id prayer, which signifies the end of the Haj pilgrimage.

“In most places, Id prayers began by 6 a.m., and ended by 8 a.m. The goat sacrifice, an important rite of Bakrid, is accepted only after the Id prayers are complete. Most mosques and neighbourhood congregations had streamlined the procedures well this year, so we had got our meat dressed by 10 a.m., ready for distribution,” Ghouse Baig, a city resident, told The Hindu.

Some families opted to get their animals sacrificed at butcher shops to save time. Festive banquets were cooked for lunch in huge quantities, with much of it shared with friends and neighbours.

“The festival reminds us about the importance of compassion and humility. Sharing food and praying together builds empathy among the faithful,” said a resident.

Tiruchi / religious festival or holiday / islam

