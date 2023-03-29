Special postal cover released to mark Holy Cross College centenary

March 29, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A special postal cover and stamp was released to commemorate the centenary of Holy Cross College in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

The special cover was released by A. Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, and received by Cardinal Anthony Poola, Archbishop of Hyderabad. Mr. Govindarajan also presented the stamp to Sr. Christina Bridget, Principal of Holy Cross College. The stamp shows an aerial view of the college campus on Madurai Road, with the new centennial logo superimposed on it.

George Antonysamy, Archbishop of Madras – Mylapore, Antony Pappusamy, Archbishop of Madurai, Savarimuthu Arokiaraj, Bishop of Tiruchi Diocese, Stephen Anthony Pillai, Archbishop of Tuticorin, and Francis Kalist, Archbishop of Pondicherry and Cuddalore Diocese, were present.

Earlier in the day, a thanksgiving mass was held in the college.