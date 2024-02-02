ADVERTISEMENT

Special postal cover on Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary released

February 02, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts released a special cover featuring Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary in Ariyalur district to commemorate its inclusion as a Ramsar site. An event was organised in this connection on Friday coinciding with the observance of World Wetlands Day. 

The Postmaster General, Central Region - Tamil N adu, Tiruchi, T. Nirmala Devi released the special cover at Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary which was received by S. Elangovan, District Forest Officer, Ariyalur. 

The Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary was officially designated as a Ramsar site on January 31. As part of the event, saplings were planted by Ms. Nirmala Devi, Mr. Elangovan and other staff, according to a press release.

