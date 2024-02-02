Special postal cover on Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary released

The Department of Posts released a special cover featuring Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary in Ariyalur district to commemorate its inclusion as a Ramsar site. An event was organised in this connection on Friday coinciding with the observance of World Wetlands Day.
The Postmaster General, Central Region - Tamil N adu, Tiruchi, T. Nirmala Devi released the special cover at Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary which was received by S. Elangovan, District Forest Officer, Ariyalur.
The Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary was officially designated as a Ramsar site on January 31. As part of the event, saplings were planted by Ms. Nirmala Devi, Mr. Elangovan and other staff, according to a press release.
COMMents
SHARE