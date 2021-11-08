Special police teams set up

As heavy rain continues to pound the city, the city police have formed special rescue teams.

Four teams have been set up with each consisting of 10 members who were trained by the State Disaster Response Force.

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan told The Hindu on Monday that one rescue team had been deployed at Woraiyur and three others were stationed at the City Police Armed Reserve Unit to act speedily in times of emergency situations.

The teams were equipped with life jackets, life buoys, power saws and other implements to rescue and evacuate people to safer areas. The personnel would be relieved of other duties to enable them act swiftly as and when the situation warranted, he further said.

The teams had been formed in the wake of inundation of low-lying areas in the city due to rain over the past few days.

Mr. Karthikeyan reviewed the flood prevention measures and instructed the police personnel to mount vigil in the inundated areas.