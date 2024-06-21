Special outreach programme held for transgender persons across central districts

Authorities across several districts held outreach programmes to address the grievances of the transgender community in the region, helping them apply for government welfare schemes and subsidies.

In Tiruchi, over 200 members of the transgender community attended the special grievances gathering organised by the Social Welfare Department at the Collectorate on Friday.

In his address, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said: “Most transgender persons approach the government for help in getting house site ‘pattas’ or loans to start their own business. Safe housing and financial independence are key to ensuring the success of the transgender community. Government staff must note their requirements and fulfil them as quickly as possible.” He urged transgender persons to contact the local authorities in order to apply for documentation.

It had been found that most transgender persons prefer their workplace to be near their residence, the official said. “We will be providing facilities such as halls for the community’s social occasions,” he added.

The ‘TRUST Camp’, held under the auspices of Transvision Rights Upliftment Support for Transgenders, also saw the distribution of identity cards and medical insurance documents to applicants.

The Collector later visited stalls run by women and transgender entrepreneurs on the premises.

In Karur district, Collector M. Thangavel addressed a gathering of 44 transgender persons who had applied for ‘pattas,’ business loans, and financial assistance for home repairs at the meeting organised by the Department of Social Welfare and Women’s Empowerment.

A large number of trans persons received identity cards, Ayushman cards and medical insurance at the special meeting.

Meanwhile, Nagapattinam district revenue officer R. Baby headed the grievances meeting held at the Collectorate on Friday, in which 45 transgender persons participated. Arrangements were made for the community members to apply for key documents such as Aadhaar, Ayushman, enrolment for Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, among other welfare initiatives.