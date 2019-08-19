Special officer inspects channel works

The Deputy Secretary, Environment and Forests Department, V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, posted to supervise desilting of irrigation channels in delta region, inspected the work being implemented in Orathanadu block on Monday.
According to a press release, the special officer verified the depth and length of Kalyana Odai branch canal at Periyakumulai village in Orathanadu block, taken up at a cost of ₹25 lakh under the special drive announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to ensure smooth flow of water for irrigation up to the tail end areas.
He also inspected the desilting of Naduvikkottai channel at Pathirankottai north hamlet in Tiruvonam block.
