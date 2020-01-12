Tiruchirapalli

Special Observer checks summary revision

Special Observer B. Jothi Nirmala, who was appointed to oversee changes in summary revision of draft electoral rolls in Tiruchi district, on Sunday visited Tiruchi to check the efficiency of the process.

Accompanied by Collector S. Sivarasu, she visited a few polling stations in Tiruchi, where a special camp was organised to carry out inclusion or deletion of voters.

Ms. Nirmala checked whether officials duly followed all mandatory procedures while deleting or including votes in the draft roll. She also checked documents brought by voters for inclusion of names in the electoral roll.

Mr. Sivarasu said special camps were held four times since the release of draft electoral roll for 2020 on December 23.

Later, Ms. Nirmala visited Alundur and Nagamangalam on the outskirts of Tiruchi and checked the changes in summary revision of electoral roll.

