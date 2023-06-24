Special medical camps held  

June 24, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI/ MAYILADUTHURAI

To mark the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the Department of Health and Family Welfare organised special medical camps across the central region on Saturday as part of a State-wide initiative.

In Tiruchi, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru inaugurated a special camp at Edamalaipattipudur in the city. Similar camps were held at two other places at Ariyamangalam and Lalgudi in the district.

S. Amuthavalli, Director of Integrated Child Development Services and Monitoring Officer of Mayiladuthurai district inaugurated the special medical camp at Government Model Higher Secondary School at Thirumullaivasal in Kollidam block.

Ms. Amudhavalli said the medical camp would particularly benefit school children, pregnant women, and mothers. Nutritious food supplements are being distributed through anganwadi centres across the State and mothers could make use of it to take care of their maternal health. A total of 2,482 people took part in the medical camp.

In Nagapattinam, Collector Johny Tom Varghese inaugurated the medical camp at Government Higher Secondary School at Sikkal and urged the beneficiaries to utilise the medical services, particularly for diseases such as hypertension, and cancer, provided by the Government Hospitals in the district.

