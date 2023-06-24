ADVERTISEMENT

Special medical camps held  

June 24, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI/ MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

To mark the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the Department of Health and Family Welfare organised special medical camps across the central region on Saturday as part of a State-wide initiative.

In Tiruchi, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru inaugurated a special camp at Edamalaipattipudur in the city. Similar camps were held at two other places at Ariyamangalam and Lalgudi in the district.

S. Amuthavalli, Director of Integrated Child Development Services and Monitoring Officer of Mayiladuthurai district inaugurated the special medical camp at Government Model Higher Secondary School at Thirumullaivasal in Kollidam block.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Amudhavalli said the medical camp would particularly benefit school children, pregnant women, and mothers. Nutritious food supplements are being distributed through anganwadi centres across the State and mothers could make use of it to take care of their maternal health. A total of 2,482 people took part in the medical camp.

In Nagapattinam, Collector Johny Tom Varghese inaugurated the medical camp at Government Higher Secondary School at Sikkal and urged the beneficiaries to utilise the medical services, particularly for diseases such as hypertension, and cancer, provided by the Government Hospitals in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US