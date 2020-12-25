Special mass marks Christmas celebration

TIRUCHI
Special mass in churches at midnight and Friday morning marked Christmas celebrations across the central region.
Though the celebrations were on a low key with restricted admissions at churches in view of the pandemic, men, women and children in colourful attire participated in the special Christmas masses at the St. Mary’s Cathedral, Melapudur, Lady of Lourdes Church, Main Guard Gate, Holy Redeemers Basilica, Palakkarai, St. John’s Church, St. Christopher Church, All Saints Church and other churches in the city.
Churches had set up cribs depicting the birth of Christ. Carols were sung as part of the celebrations.
Faithfuls converged in large numbers for the Christmas Eve Mass at the Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health at Velankanni.
As a precaution against spread of COVID 19, the shrine administration conducted the mass at an open auditorium.
The special prayer service led by the Rector of Shrine Basilica Very Rev.Fr.A.M.A.Prabakar had the participation of faithfuls in large numbers from all over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and other parts of the country.
At locations spread over Velankanni town, the birth of Jesus Christ was celebrated through depiction of Christmas cribs.
Special mass, music and carols formed part of the Christmas celebrations held in the churches and cathedrals in Thanjavur district on Friday.
Midnight prayers and masses were held in compliance with the standard operating procedure notified by the government in view of the pandemic.
