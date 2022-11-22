Special loan camp to be held at Papanasam MLA’s office on November 24

November 22, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation (TAMCO) will be conducting a special loan camp at the office of Papanasam MLA M.H.Jawahirullah at Papanasam on November 24.

Applications received on the day for individual loans, women’s self-help group loans, education loans and other loans for members of the minority community would be scrutinised and finalised, if found eligible.

In a press release, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver advised people seeking the loan facilities extended through TAMCO to utilise the opportunity by submitting their applications for loans with necessary documents at the camp to be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the MLA’s office.

He also called upon the members of the Backward and Most Backward Communities to attend the camp since the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation (TABCEDCO) would also be accepting the applications for loans extended by it for the betterment of backward and most backward class people.

