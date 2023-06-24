HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special kuruvai package to be distributed to farmers in upcoming weeks

June 24, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Agriculture Department has planned to distribute the special package announced by the government to farmers for kuruvai paddy cultivation in Cauvery delta districts in the upcoming weeks.

Under the special package 2023, the department would distribute 45 kg of urea, 50 kg of diammonium phosphate (DAP), and 25 kg of potash, free of cost, to the farmers and paddy seeds at 50% subsidised rate. The package also includes distribution of 747 power tillers, 15 power weeders, and seeds for crop rotation at a subsidised rate.

The ₹75.25 crore special package will be implemented in Cauvery delta districts such as Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts and in the delta regions of Cuddalore, Ariyalur, and Tiruchi districts covering 2.5 lakh acres of cultivable land.

The Department has procured and stocked adequate quantities of fertilizers and seeds, said sources in the Agriculture Department and added that the distribution is likely to commence in the upcoming weeks.

The water released from Mettur dam for kuruvai paddy cultivation on June 12 by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reached the tail end at Melaiyur near Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district on Thursday. To desilt the water channels in the Cauvery delta districts, the government sanctioned ₹90 crore and the district administrations completed the works in A and B type channels.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.