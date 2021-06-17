Special inoculation camps held for differently abled

350 vendors of Gandhi Market were also vaccinated, taking total tally to 1,650

The district administration on Thursday organised a special COVID-19 vaccination camp for differently abled persons. Nearly 1,000 people were vaccinated during the exercise coordinated by the District Differently Abled Welfare Office.

According to senior health officials in the district, 500 doses of Covishield were allotted to the special camp at Kalaiarangam, while 400 doses of Covaxin were given to a special home in Guntur for the differently-abled.

Of them, 341 took the jab at Kalaiarangam, 42 people in Guntur, while 425 others were inoculated at various primary healthcare centres across the district, R. Ravichandran, DDWO, said.

Meanwhile, addressing presspersons at the inauguration of the special camp, Collector S. Sivarasu said that according to data collected in 2020, there were around 21 lakh people over the age of 18 in Tiruchi, which was the target for COVID-19 inoculation.

“The people are now aware of the importance of the vaccine and we are inoculating up to 21,000 people per day,” he said. “If we inoculate everyone, especially those who are at risk, we can protect them during the third wave.”

Along with vaccination, personal distancing, mask-wearing, and other COVID-19 protocol were the best preventive ways from falling ill.

A special camp was also arranged for vendors at Gandhi Market. Of 2,800 registered vendors at the market, 1,650 had been inoculated and 350 more were vaccinated on Thursday, the Collector said.

“When the wholesale market opens on Monday, we will not permit those who have not taken at least one shot of the vaccine to open their shops,” he added.