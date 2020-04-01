Special homams performed at temples

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department on Wednesday organised special homams and pujas at select temples in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts in the wake of COVAD-19.

According to sources, Rudra homam, Mriththunjay homam and Danvanthri homam were performed at Thyagarajaswamy temple (Tiruvarur), Naganathaswamy temple (Thirunageswaram), Swaminathaswamy temple (Swamimalai), Nageswaraswamy and Kasiviswanathaswamy temples (Kumbakonam), Aabathsagayeswaraswamy temple (Alangudi), Vanjinathaswamy temple (Srivanjiyam) and Srinivasaperumal temple (Nachiyarkovil).

It has also been planned to perform yagnas (oblations in fire) at Dhenupureeswarar temple (Patteeswaram), Bhanapureeswarar temple (Kumbakonam), Saraparameswaraswamy temple (Thirucherai), Sarangapaniswamy temple (Kumbakonam) and Oppiliappan temple (Thirunageswaram) on Thursday and at Aadhi Kumbeswaraswamy temple (Kumbakonam) and Agneeswaraswamy temple (Kanchanur) on Friday, the sources said.

The homams have already been performed at Brihadeeswarar temple (Thanjavur), Seshapureeswara swamy temple (Thirupampuram), Piravimaruntheeswaraswamy temple (Thiruthuraipoondi), Rajagopalaswamy temple (Mannargudi) and Kothandaramaswamy temple (Vaduvur). Also, pujas have been held at Muktheeswarar temple at Mahakalikudi in Tiruchi and Bhrahadambal temple at Thirukokarnam in Pudukkottai.

However, all temples remained closed to public and the homams were performed by priests.