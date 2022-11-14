Special health camp held for load men

Load men of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation were screened for hypertension, diabetes, anaemia, and obesity in a special health camp conducted at the Government hospital at Alangudi in Pudukottai district on Monday.
Investigations such as electrocardiogram (ECG), chest X-ray, blood oxygen levels, blood sugar and blood pressure levels, and height and weight measurements were done.
Five persons who were diagnosed with high blood pressure were given medication and referred for further cardiac screening. The doctors emphasised the importance of a balanced diet and getting enough sleep to maintain good health.
M. Periyasamy, Chief Medical Officer presided over the screening.
