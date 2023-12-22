Special Haj help desk to function at passport office

December 22, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A Special Haj help desk will function at the Regional Passport Office at 7th Cross in Thillai Nagar here to attend requests/ grievance petitions promptly.

As per the advisory received from the Haj committee, the process for inviting online applications for Haj 2024 is expected to open shortly. Only those applicants who possess machine readable valid passports will be eligible to apply. Haj aspirants who do not possess passports are hereby advised to apply for fresh passport and those who possess non-machine readable passport and passport, which are expiring within one year, may apply for reissue of passports in advance.

The Regional Passport Office will extend the requisite assistance for an expeditious issuance of passports to prospective Haj applicants by reserving appointment slots and opening a facilitation counter.

Applicants should come to the office with a copy of the acknowledgement slip/online application sheet (ARN sheet), according to a press release.