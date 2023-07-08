Special grievances redressal camp for transgenders held in Pudukottai

July 08, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A special grievances redressal camp was organised for the transgenders at the District Collectorate here on Friday. The camp was organised by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department and presided over by the District Revenue Officer M. Selvi.

Four petitions seeking house site patta, employment, business loan and training for skill development were submitted by the transgenders to the District Revenue Officer who instructed the officials concerned to initiate appropriate action on them.

The District Revenue Officer inaugurated a training for driving light vehicles for the transgenders organised jointly by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department and the Indian Bank Self Employment Training Institute, an official release said.

