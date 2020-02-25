Tiruchirapalli

Special grama sabha meetings in Thanjavur district today

Special grama sabha meetings will be held in 589 villages in Thanjavur district on February 25 as a prelude to the national foot and mouth disease prevention campaign to commence on February 28.

Details about the campaign, to be conducted by the Animal Husbandry Department from February 28 to March 19, will be explained to the cattle owners at the grama sabha meeting. Hence, the villagers were advised to participate in the meeting to commence at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 3:32:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/special-grama-sabha-meetings-in-thanjavur-district-today/article30907360.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY