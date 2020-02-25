Special grama sabha meetings in Thanjavur district today

Special grama sabha meetings will be held in 589 villages in Thanjavur district on February 25 as a prelude to the national foot and mouth disease prevention campaign to commence on February 28.
Details about the campaign, to be conducted by the Animal Husbandry Department from February 28 to March 19, will be explained to the cattle owners at the grama sabha meeting. Hence, the villagers were advised to participate in the meeting to commence at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release.
