ADVERTISEMENT

Special grama sabha meetings held

Published - November 23, 2024 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Special grama sabha meetings were held in village panchayats on the occasion of Local Bodies Day on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar participated as a special guest at the graba sabha meeting held at Thiruvellarai in Mannachanallur panchayat union. General administration of the village, handling of general funds, audit of village accounts, supply of potable drinking water to the residents, ensuring sanitation, functioning of Self Help Groups, implementation of various schemes including Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission and others were discussed in the meeting. He asked the people to known the benefits of various schemes so as to get the benefits.

S. Gangadharini, Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, said grama sabha meetings were held in 404 villages.

ADVERTISEMENT

KARUR

Collector M. Thangavel took part in the grama sabha meeting held at Kumarapalayam near here. Besides interacting with the elected representatives of the village, he urged the people to extend cooperation to keep the surroundings clean and neat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ARIYALUR

Special grama sabha meetings were held in 201 village panchayats of the district on Saturday.

Collector P. Rathinasamy participated in the meeting held at Guruvalappar Temple village.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US