Special grama sabha meetings held

Special grama sabha meetings were held in village panchayats on the occasion of Local Bodies Day on Saturday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar participated as a special guest at the graba sabha meeting held at Thiruvellarai in Mannachanallur panchayat union. General administration of the village, handling of general funds, audit of village accounts, supply of potable drinking water to the residents, ensuring sanitation, functioning of Self Help Groups, implementation of various schemes including Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission and others were discussed in the meeting. He asked the people to known the benefits of various schemes so as to get the benefits.

S. Gangadharini, Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, said grama sabha meetings were held in 404 villages.

KARUR

Collector M. Thangavel took part in the grama sabha meeting held at Kumarapalayam near here. Besides interacting with the elected representatives of the village, he urged the people to extend cooperation to keep the surroundings clean and neat.

ARIYALUR

Special grama sabha meetings were held in 201 village panchayats of the district on Saturday.

Collector P. Rathinasamy participated in the meeting held at Guruvalappar Temple village.

