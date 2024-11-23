 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Special grama sabha meetings held

Published - November 23, 2024 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Special grama sabha meetings were held in village panchayats on the occasion of Local Bodies Day on Saturday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar participated as a special guest at the graba sabha meeting held at Thiruvellarai in Mannachanallur panchayat union. General administration of the village, handling of general funds, audit of village accounts, supply of potable drinking water to the residents, ensuring sanitation, functioning of Self Help Groups, implementation of various schemes including Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission and others were discussed in the meeting. He asked the people to known the benefits of various schemes so as to get the benefits.

S. Gangadharini, Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, said grama sabha meetings were held in 404 villages.

KARUR

Collector M. Thangavel took part in the grama sabha meeting held at Kumarapalayam near here. Besides interacting with the elected representatives of the village, he urged the people to extend cooperation to keep the surroundings clean and neat.

ARIYALUR

Special grama sabha meetings were held in 201 village panchayats of the district on Saturday.

Collector P. Rathinasamy participated in the meeting held at Guruvalappar Temple village.

Published - November 23, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.