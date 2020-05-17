Special financial assistance under COVID-19 scheme given to SHG members

17 May 2020 19:37 IST

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday distributed special financial assistance to the tune of ₹ 1.47 crore to 229 Self Help Groups (SHGs) attached to Ilupur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society at a function.

The financial assistance has been given under the COVID-19 special support scheme through the Cooperative Department for the SHG members to meet their urgent needs, Minister Vijayabaskar said speaking on the occasion.

The Minister said loans to the tune of ₹5.47 crore would be disbursed under this scheme to a total number of 827 women SHGs across the district. Of this, financial assistance would be given to 255 SHGs through the District Central Cooperative Bank and for the remaining 572 groups through Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies.

Advertising

Advertising

Every SHG member would receive a minimum assistance of ₹5,000 and each SHG would be given a maximum of ₹one lakh under this special scheme, he said adding that service charge or caution deposit would not be collected from the groups.

He called upon the SHG members to make use of the assistance given by the State government to improve their economic condition. The Minister said precautionary measures were being carried out on a war-footing by the district administration to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Pudukottai district.

Later, the Minister distributed 29 farm-related inputs worth ₹82.31 lakh to farm groups formed under Collective Farming Scheme at Illupur and Annavasal in the district. Collector P. Uma Maheswari and officials of Cooperative and other departments participated, an official release said.