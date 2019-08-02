TIRUCHI

The Southern Railway will operate a special fare special train to Chennai Egmore from Tiruchi on Sunday.

Train No.06054 Tiruchi- Chennai Egmore special fare special train will depart at 9.30 p.m. on August 4 and reach Chennai Egmore at 4 a.m., the next day.

The train will stop at Srirangam, Lalgudi, Ariyalur, Vridhachalam, Villupuram, Chengalpet, Tambaram and Mambalam. Advance reservation for the special train is open, a Southern Railway press release said.