Tiruchirapalli

Special fare special train to Chennai

more-in

TIRUCHI

The Southern Railway will operate a special fare special train to Chennai Egmore from Tiruchi on Sunday.

Train No.06054 Tiruchi- Chennai Egmore special fare special train will depart at 9.30 p.m. on August 4 and reach Chennai Egmore at 4 a.m., the next day.

The train will stop at Srirangam, Lalgudi, Ariyalur, Vridhachalam, Villupuram, Chengalpet, Tambaram and Mambalam. Advance reservation for the special train is open, a Southern Railway press release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 10:57:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/special-fare-special-train-to-chennai/article28799549.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY