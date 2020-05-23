Special DRO appointed to acquire land for Cauvery-Gundar project

The Mayanur barrage across the Cauvery.

PUDUKOTTAI

23 May 2020 05:30 IST

A 250-km canal to carry surplus waters of the Cauvery from Mayanur barrage

A special District Revenue Officer has been appointed to acquire land required for the Cauvery-Gundar river link project in Pudukottai district.

The project, which remained at the drawing board stage for long, got a push after the State government allotted ₹700 crore in the Budget for 2020-21 to carry out land acquisition and preliminary works. The scheme envisages a new link canal for 250 km to carry surplus waters of the Cauvery from Mayanur barrage in Karur district to Agniyaru, South Vellar, Manimutharu, the Vaigai and Gundar under intra-State river linking programme.

About 6,000 cusecs of surplus water from the Cauvery is planned to be diverted through the canal to the drought-prone southern districts. In the first phase, the link canal from Cauvery to South Vellar is to be taken up at a tentative cost of ₹7,677 crore.

The project is widely viewed as a boon to Pudukottai district as over a 100 villages in 12 taluks are expected to benefit from the scheme. The canal will bring water to 760 kanmois in the district and irrigate over 20,000 hectares of land.

Around 6,730 acres are required for the project which will be executed in three phases. In Pudukottai district, about 653.6 hectares of land in Viralimalai, Kulathur and Pudukottai taluks will be acquired.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari convened a consultative meeting on Friday, consequent to the appointment of R. Ramya Devi as the special DRO (Land Acquisition: Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project) to discuss the modalities of land acquisition. Apart from Ms.Ramya Devi, District Revenue Officer P.V. Saravanan, District Rural Development Agency Project Director M. Kalidasan, PWD Assistant Executive Engineer Uma Shankar attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms.Uma Maheswari said three units, each under an officer in the rank of tahsildars, would function under the special DRO to carry out land acquisition. She instructed the officers to expedite the exercise.