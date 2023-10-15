HamberMenu
Special drive to sow five lakh palm seeds begins

October 15, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Sunday began a drive to sow five lakh palm seeds in the district.

He inaugurated the drive at a function held at Omandur near here. The initiative is part of the State-wide drive to plant one crore palm trees. It is being spearheaded in different parts of the State to increase the number of palm trees, which provide many value-added products such as jaggery, palm leaves and others.

Mr. Nehru said that the seeds would be sown in all blocks. The drive would increase the number of palm trees in the district. It would yield many long term benefits. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, C. Devanathan and senior officials participated.

The Minister also inaugurated the distribution of 1.10 lakh muringa plants and raising of 60 lakh seeding.

