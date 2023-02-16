Special drive to remove plastics launched

February 16, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

A special clean up drive was launched across the district on Wednesday in an attempt to clear discarded plastics on streets, roads and waterbodies.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who inaugurated the drive in the presence of R. Vaithinathan on Vayalur Road near Kumaran Nagar, told The Hindu that despite a sustained campaign against the use of single-time used plastics, the practice of discarding plastics in public places could be seen across the district. The plastics clogged drains in many areas.

Though the sanitary workers of the respective civic bodies had been carrying out the garbage collection works regularly, there was a need to remove the plastic bottles, plastic cups and other items in the waterbodies. Hence, a special drive had been launched in the district. Members of non governmental organisations, volunteers, civic activists and the sanitary workers of the respective civic bodies would be involved in the drive, which would be carried at least once in a month.

The drive was organised in Manapparai, Thuraiyur, Lalgudi and Tiruverumbur municipalities and all town panchayats in the districts, besides Tiruchi city. The civic administrations have been asked to send reports on the quantum of plastics removed from their respective towns, the Collector added.