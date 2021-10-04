Tiruchirapalli

Special drive leads to arrest of 113 offenders

As many as 113 people, who were found to be indulging in various illegal activities, were arrested during a special drive conducted by Tiruchi Rural Police in the district.

The drive, which was carried out from the afternoon of October 2 to the next day morning, was conducted on the instructions of Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Pa. Moorthy.

Five persons who were found selling ganja and 11 others involved in sand smuggling were arrested during the special drive by Tiruchi Rural Police.

Seventy people who were found selling TASMAC liquor illegally and 20 others selling banned tobacco products were also held during the drive.

Cases were registered against the accused and they were sent to judicial remand, a police press release here said.


