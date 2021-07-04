Special drive begins to vaccinate industrial workers

KARUR

04 July 2021 18:25 IST

The Health Department on Sunday began a special drive to vaccinate workers in textile, bus body-building and mosquito net production units in the district.

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji, who inaugurated the drive in the presence of Collector T. Prabhu Shankar, said the district had so far received 2.10 lakh doses of vaccines. More than 2.07 lakh people above 18 years of age had been vaccinated. Vaccination centres had been set up at various places to facilitate the people to get themselves vaccinated in their areas.

A special drive was conducted to vaccinate physically challenged people. Yet, not all could visit the camps. Hence, the district administration had launched a special initiative to vaccinate the physically challenged at their doorstep.

Mr. Balaji said that a large number of workers had been employed at textile, bus body-building, mosquito-net making and other industrial units in the district. There was a need to vaccinate the workers as early as possible. It was estimated that about 66,000 workers were working in various units. Special arrangements had been made to vaccinate them at various places. The employers and the administrators should sensitise the workers to getting jabs as early as possible.